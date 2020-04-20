11:03
Arrived from Turkey Kyrgyzstanis criticize work of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who have arrived from Turkey, criticized the work of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Ankara.

According to them, the head of the diplomatic mission of Kyrgyzstan, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, did not take any part in the process of transportation of compatriots to their homeland, and the list of passengers was compiled with negligence. As a result, the plane returned to Bishkek empty by a third. It is designed for 350 seats, and only 211 citizens flew out of Istanbul.

The Chairman of Zamandash party, Zhenish Moldokmatov, stated that he intended to collect all the evidence of the negligent work of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey and send this list to the Parliament.

In his turn, the Ambassador himself claims that all these complaints and statements are not true, and reproached some parties and politicians for interference.

Recall, the plane with Kyrgyzstanis landed at Manas Airport on April 17. All its passengers were placed under observation. At least 198 of them tested negative for coronavirus. Analyzes of the rest are still being checked.
