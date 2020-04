At least 255 mobile teams oversee individuals in home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Since late March, healthcare workers have already released 33,600 people from home quarantine. There are still 26,600 people under supervision.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev said that the latest detected cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan are contact persons, therefore, each case is carefully investigated, contact persons are identified.

As of today, 554 people are infected with coronavirus in the country.