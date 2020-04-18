11:50
USD 80.35
EUR 87.03
RUB 1.09
English

All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons

All new cases of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan are contact persons. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of contact persons is 7,738 people. They are under the supervision of medical workers.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that since the last registered cases are contact, each case is carefully investigated.

«We clarify literally all contact persons. All boundaries of the foci are determined. Large anti-epidemic measures are being taken, including laboratory tests, disinfection measures,» he told.

The deputy minister added that infecting is mainly caused by close contacts in the domestic environment. «Therefore, there is no mass spread so far,» he said.

At least 506 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 130 people have recovered, five died.
link: https://24.kg/english/150482/
views: 70
Print
Related
Six COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
16 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.3 million people
One more Family Medicine Center closed in Bishkek due to coronavirus
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Specialists from Poland, China to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 100,000 people
Nine people discharged from infectious hospital after treatment for coronavirus
At least 857 people are still under observation in Kyrgyzstan
Other 23 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30 State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
18 April, Saturday
11:42
U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:34
All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
11:26
Six COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
11:22
16 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:17
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.3 million people