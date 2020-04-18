All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons

All new cases of coronavirus infection in Kyrgyzstan are contact persons. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of contact persons is 7,738 people. They are under the supervision of medical workers.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that since the last registered cases are contact, each case is carefully investigated.

«We clarify literally all contact persons. All boundaries of the foci are determined. Large anti-epidemic measures are being taken, including laboratory tests, disinfection measures,» he told.

The deputy minister added that infecting is mainly caused by close contacts in the domestic environment. «Therefore, there is no mass spread so far,» he said.

At least 506 coronavirus cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 130 people have recovered, five died.