Another Kyrgyzstani with coronavirus detected in Kazakhstan

Another Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus was detected in Kazakhstan. Tengrinews.kz reports.

According to the media outlet, a resident of Tokmak city tested positive for coronavirus.

«He works as a driver and was heading for Almaty for a cargo. He was diagnosed with coronavirus during a physical examination at the border. The man was transported to Bishkek by special transport,» the media reports.

Recall, this is not the first case when coronavirus is detected in a Kyrgyzstani in Kazakhstan. Earlier, four drivers were hospitalized in the south of Kazakhstan. Prior to this, four more cases of coronavirus were reported in citizens coming from Kyrgyzstan. Three of them were in Zhambyl region, one — in Almaty.