A Toyota IST driver hit a patrol police inspector in Bishkek. Commandant’s Office of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred today at about 12.40.

«The driver of the passenger car hit the policeman and disappeared in an unknown direction. As a result, the inspector was hospitalized at the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. The culprit of the traffic accident is wanted,» the Commandant’s Office said.