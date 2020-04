The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will assist Kyrgyzstan in the fight against coronavirus. Press service of the State Forestry Agency reports.

The agency has allocated Kyrgyzstan diagnostic kits for real-time PCR tests, consumables, primers and probes for rapid detection of COVID-19. The total amount of the assistance is €64,000.

The medical equipment will be handed over to the molecular genetic laboratory of the Department of Disease Prevention and Sanitary Epidemiological Surveillance.