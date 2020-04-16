09:31
Kyrgyzstan to get another batch of PCR tests from Russia

Kyrgyzstan will receive one more batch of PCR tests from Russia. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The test kits have been delivered as humanitarian aid. The exact number of PCR tests will be announced upon transfer to the Kyrgyz side.

Telegram channel «On duty for CIS» reports that the new batch of test kits handed over by the Russian Federation will allow to carry out 20,000 tests for coronavirus.

Up to date, 449 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, 98 of them are medical workers.
