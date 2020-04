Five families — residents of Kadamdzhai district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan — received TV sets from local deputies and officials. Press service of the office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

According to it, local authorities detect students who were unable to switch to distance learning.

«The assistance is being provided to prevent disruption of the distance learning. TV sets have been also handed over to needy families of schoolchildren in other districts,» the regional administration reported.

All educational institutions of the republic have switched to distance learning on April 8.