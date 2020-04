A total of 318 patients with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

Related news 38 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

According to him, 11 people are in serious condition, 6 are in intensive care units.

Madamin Karataev noted that there are minimal risks for a patient who is on a ventilator. «Before connecting a person to the ventilator, it is necessary to check whether the ventilation system of the room meets all the requirements,» he said.

There are 377 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 63 of them are doctors.