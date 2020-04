At least 38 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev told at a briefing.

According to him, 5 new facts were confirmed in Bishkek, 3 — in Chui region, 13 — in Naryn region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 12 — in Osh city, and 3 — in Osh region.

Up to date, there are 377 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.