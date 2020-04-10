19:27
Kazakhstan extends state of emergency until the end of April

State of emergency was extended in Kazakhstan until the end of April. KTK.kz reports.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced it.

«My decree on imposing the state of emergency expires on April 15. It is already clear that the state of emergency will have to be extended at least until the end of April. We have not yet passed the peak incidence of coronavirus. The situation with the epidemic cannot be simplified. For this reason, I instruct to extend the quarantine regime in the capital, Almaty, Shymkent and in the relevant regions until the end of April,» he said.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that this is a tough decision, because people want to go out, restore the normal, usual way of life. But there is no other way out, except quarantine and self-isolation.

«These are recommendations of domestic and international virologists,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Over 780 cases of coronavirus have been registered as of today in Kazakhstan.
