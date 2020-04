Government of Kyrgyzstan is in talks with financial institutions on providing assistance. The First Deputy Prime Minister of the country Kubatbek Boronov told at a press conference.

According to him, negotiations are ongoing with the Asian Development Fund for $ 100 million, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development - for $ 100-150 million and the Islamic Development Bank - for $ 11 million.

“At least $ 120.9 million have been received from the International Monetary Fund, humanitarian aid in the form of a grant of €550,000 - from GIZ, $ 12 million - from the World Bank (50 percent is a loan, 50 percent is a grant),” he told.