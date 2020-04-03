Ten new intensive care units to be opened in hospitals at World Bank’s expense

The World Bank’s Board of Directors approved $12.15 million from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Kyrgyz Republic Emergency COVID-19 Project. Office of the World Bank says.

In addition, $9 million dollars of financing from an on-going World Bank project will be reallocated to support the country’s efforts to prepare for and respond effectively to the health and social risks associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

«The purpose of the Emergency COVID-19 Project is to save lives and prevent further contagion,» says Bolormaa Amgaabazar, World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic. «The funding will support the Kyrgyz Republic’s Contingency Plan for COVID-19, including provision of appropriate preventive measures, procurement of essential medicines, supplies and equipment, minimization of risks for frontline health workers, and treatment of patients.»

To help detect and prevent the spread of COVID-19, urgently needed supplies will be procured, including testing kits, laboratory reagents, and personal protective equipment for medical personnel. Medical staff will receive training in COVID-19 care and infection prevention.

«The project will also procure Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment and supplies to establish or renew 10 eight-bed fully equipped ICUs in designated hospitals, which will include mechanical ventilators, cardiac defibrillators, mobile x-rays, oxygen concentrators, and other essential equipment. Another 20 ICUs and 100 isolation rooms in 24 hospitals around the country will undergo emergency repairs to ensure patient and staff safety,» statement of the WB office says.

«The World Bank has responded quickly to the request of the Kyrgyz Republic to reallocate $9 million from the Enhancing Resilience in Kyrgyzstan project,» said Amgaabazar. According to the World Bank official, the funding will be made available within a few days and used to procure 20 fully equipped ambulances, mobile equipment for Rapid Response Teams, and personal protection equipment for frontline medical staff in intensive care units, designated hospitals, and primary healthcare centers. Lifesaving essential drugs, syringes, infusion sets, and any other urgent needs can also be procured as needed.

«The World Bank Group is rolling out a $14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery,» the WB office says.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.