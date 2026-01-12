Charity event for Pamir returnees held in Osh region

A charity event was held in Osh region to support the Pamir returnees—ethnic Kyrgyz, primarily of Afghan descent, who have returned to their historical homeland and live in the highlands.

According to the organizers, on January 8-9, at the initiative of Sultanali azhy Gapurov, Acting Representative of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan in Osh region, and with the support of Emirates International Foundation, humanitarian aid was delivered to the villages of Sary-Tash, Sary-Mogol, and Taldy-Suu in the Pamir-Alai aiyl aimak of Alai district, as well as to the village of Burgan-Suu in Chon-Alai district.

Residents received 100 tons of coal. In addition, 5 tons of food, heaters, blankets, bedding, and winter clothing for children were distributed to those in need.

A single mother from the village of Sary-Mogol received special assistance — a cow.

The Emirates International Foundation also announced its intention to continue supporting families in difficult life situations, including considering housing construction for those who are homeless or living in dilapidated conditions.