19:07
USD 87.45
EUR 103.22
RUB 1.05
English

Japan donates equipment worth $263,000 to medical workers, schools in Talas

Three equipment handover ceremonies were held in Talas region as part of Grass Roots and Human Security grant programme for $263,000. The press service of the Embassy of Japan in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The following were donated as part of the project:

• an image intensifier;

• a surgical light.

The total cost of the equipment reached $115,911. Ambassador of Japan Hideki Goda expressed hope that the project will help improve the quality of medical services in the region.

At the same time, a ceremony for the handover of equipment as part of the «Provision of School Equipment and Improvement of Toilets in Educational Institutions» project was held at school No. 1 named after Cholponkulov in Talas.

New blackboards were donated and sanitary facilities were equipped as part of the grant. The project cost $48,988. According to city officials, the initiative will help improve learning conditions for the younger generation.

In addition, new equipment was donated to the Pokrovsky Combined Psychoneurological Social Inpatient Facility in Manas district.

The facility received:

• a shortwave therapy device;

• a dental unit;

• an industrial washing machine;

• a dough mixer;

• a bakery oven;

• a medical service vehicle.

The total project cost was $98,160. According to Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Ainura Orozbaeva, improving living conditions and medical care will help improve the quality of life of vulnerable groups.

The Grass Roots and Human Security programme has been implemented in Kyrgyzstan since 1996. It aims to address basic human needs in the areas of healthcare, education, and social support. During this time, 196 projects have been implemented in the country, totaling $13,486,796.
link: https://24.kg/english/344624/
views: 99
Print
Related
Japanese Film Festival 2025 to take place in Bishkek
Japan allocates $10.3M for construction of training center for power engineers
Ten healthcare organizations receive medical equipment with Japan’s support
Kyrgyzstani Nurtilek Zhalynbekov to compete at K-1 WORLD MAX 2025 in Tokyo
Geothermal resort cluster may be created in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan receives 17 units of modern equipment from Japan
More than 300 Kyrgyzstan’s civil servants trained in Japan over past 20 years
MMA fighter from Kyrgyzstan Kalybek Arzykul uulu defeats Isao Kobayashi
Deputy Chairman of Cabinet Edil Baisalov receives Japanese delegation
Fire in Gulcha village: Money certificates handed over to victims
Popular
Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan Attacks by illegal armed groups repelled during CSTO exercises in Kyrgyzstan
Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan Criminal group's activities at Ken-Sai checkpoint stopped in Kyrgyzstan
UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees UN concerned about convictions of Rita Karasartova and Kloop Media employees
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station
23 September, Tuesday
18:44
Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in China Akylbek Japarov speaks at Eurasian Economic Forum in Ch...
18:34
Frosts expected in Kyrgyzstan: Fruit and vegetable harvests at risk
18:28
Japan donates equipment worth $263,000 to medical workers, schools in Talas
18:10
Tax Service launches AI-powered virtual assistant Aisalyk
18:02
New sports complex to be built in Kochkor district