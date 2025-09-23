Japan donates equipment worth $263,000 to medical workers, schools in Talas

Three equipment handover ceremonies were held in Talas region as part of Grass Roots and Human Security grant programme for $263,000. The press service of the Embassy of Japan in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The following were donated as part of the project:

• an image intensifier;

• a surgical light.

The total cost of the equipment reached $115,911. Ambassador of Japan Hideki Goda expressed hope that the project will help improve the quality of medical services in the region.

At the same time, a ceremony for the handover of equipment as part of the «Provision of School Equipment and Improvement of Toilets in Educational Institutions» project was held at school No. 1 named after Cholponkulov in Talas.

New blackboards were donated and sanitary facilities were equipped as part of the grant. The project cost $48,988. According to city officials, the initiative will help improve learning conditions for the younger generation.

In addition, new equipment was donated to the Pokrovsky Combined Psychoneurological Social Inpatient Facility in Manas district.

The facility received:

• a shortwave therapy device;

• a dental unit;

• an industrial washing machine;

• a dough mixer;

• a bakery oven;

• a medical service vehicle.

The total project cost was $98,160. According to Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Ainura Orozbaeva, improving living conditions and medical care will help improve the quality of life of vulnerable groups.