10:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Fire in Gulcha village: Money certificates handed over to victims

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Primov visited Alai district of Osh region, where he met with the victims of the fire on June 13 in Gulcha village. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Then more than 10 residential units burned down completely, six families were affected. One person died.

At the meeting, each affected family received money certificates allocated from the reserve funds of the Speaker of the Parliament and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Recall, a fire broke out in a barrack-type residential building in the village of Gulcha, Alai district, Osh region on June 13. As a result, a 63-year-old woman died.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a house with an area of ​​348.2 square meters burned down, in which six families lived — a total of 23 people.
link: https://24.kg/english/333618/
views: 102
Print
Related
Large fire at market in Jalal-Abad: Four fire crews involved
Fire breaks out in multi-story building in Bishkek
Fire at livestock farm in Chui region kills 18 bulls
Furniture workshop on fire in Bishkek
Residential building and two cars burn down in fire in Issyk-Ata district
Fire in kindergarten in Jalal-Abad, 32 children evacuated
Major fire breaks out in school in Suzak district
Natural Resources Ministry fines responsible for fire at Aleksandrovka landfill
Fire at Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta: No casualties reported
Fire on shore of Issyk-Kul Lake brought under control
Popular
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue
National Bank reveals annual gold bar purchases by citizens of Kyrgyzstan National Bank reveals annual gold bar purchases by citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown Cause of blackout that left Bishkek without electricity still unknown
First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched First national AI platform in Kyrgyz language launched
21 June, Saturday
09:44
Mudflow hits road to Issyk-Ata resort Mudflow hits road to Issyk-Ata resort
09:40
Fire in Gulcha village: Money certificates handed over to victims
09:34
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
09:23
Futsal Week June Cup: Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Netherlands
20 June, Friday
20:23
Baisalov confirms support for UN Charter at meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador
20:09
International job fraud with sending workers to Kyrgyzstan busted in India
19:56
SCNS detains suspects in smuggling of large batches of cigarettes
19:38
Economy Ministry introduces "Single Window" to speed up foreign trade
19:30
Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia intend to hold mutual business missions