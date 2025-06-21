Fire in Gulcha village: Money certificates handed over to victims

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Primov visited Alai district of Osh region, where he met with the victims of the fire on June 13 in Gulcha village. The press service of the Parliament reported.

Then more than 10 residential units burned down completely, six families were affected. One person died.

At the meeting, each affected family received money certificates allocated from the reserve funds of the Speaker of the Parliament and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Recall, a fire broke out in a barrack-type residential building in the village of Gulcha, Alai district, Osh region on June 13. As a result, a 63-year-old woman died.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a house with an area of ​​348.2 square meters burned down, in which six families lived — a total of 23 people.