11:50
USD 87.00
EUR 90.44
RUB 0.86
English

Kumtor donates 260,000 soms to Children's Home for purchase of equipment

Kumtor Gold Company CJSC donated 260,000 soms to the Children’s Rehabilitation and Family Support Center (Children’s Home) for the purchase of equipment and office appliances. The company’s press service reported.

Earlier, the company received a request from the management of the social institution for assistance.

Recognizing the importance of supporting organizations that care for children left without parental or close relatives support, Kumtor Gold Company decided to help the Center and provide holiday gifts for its wards.

The Children’s Rehabilitation and Family Support Center is engaged in the upbringing and supporting health of children from 0 to 4 years old (orphans, abandoned, rejected, repatriated children, as well as children left without parental care), provides rehabilitation services to families with children with special needs and disabilities.
link: https://24.kg/english/315311/
views: 153
Print
Related
Delegates of People's Kurultai get acquainted with work of tire recycling plant
Kumtor supports rural administrations and schools in Issyk-Kul region
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
How Kumtor's revenues changed after transfer to state: Expert’s commentary
Kumtor's net profit exceeded $1,174 billion for three years
Domestic cars purchased for tire recycling plant
Narynbek Satybaldiev: Gold will be mined at Kumtor for another 30 years
Kumtor's net profit exceeded $1.77 billion in less than three years
Akylbek Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's economy no longer depends on Kumtor
Kumtor presents products of tire recycling plant at EXPO 2024
Popular
Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR
Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe Sadyr Japarov tells about plans to open flights to Europe
Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption Sadyr Japarov demands liquidation of public organizations fighting corruption
Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek Third People's Kurultai ends in Bishkek
25 December, Wednesday
11:08
Alexander Lukashenko runs for president of Belarus again Alexander Lukashenko runs for president of Belarus agai...
10:57
Heating and hot water to be turned off in Bishkek's 6th microdistrict
10:45
Kumtor donates 260,000 soms to Children's Home for purchase of equipment
10:31
New sports and fitness complex opened in Bishkek
10:20
Kyrgyzstan begins preparations for 2028 Olympics
24 December, Tuesday
17:37
Cabinet and Rosatom sign agreement on construction of wind power station
17:23
IQ Air sensors show critical smog levels in Bishkek