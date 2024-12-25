Kumtor donates 260,000 soms to Children's Home for purchase of equipment

Kumtor Gold Company CJSC donated 260,000 soms to the Children’s Rehabilitation and Family Support Center (Children’s Home) for the purchase of equipment and office appliances. The company’s press service reported.

Earlier, the company received a request from the management of the social institution for assistance.

Recognizing the importance of supporting organizations that care for children left without parental or close relatives support, Kumtor Gold Company decided to help the Center and provide holiday gifts for its wards.

The Children’s Rehabilitation and Family Support Center is engaged in the upbringing and supporting health of children from 0 to 4 years old (orphans, abandoned, rejected, repatriated children, as well as children left without parental care), provides rehabilitation services to families with children with special needs and disabilities.