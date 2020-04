At least 740,000 meters of roads have been disinfected in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Minister of Emergency Situations, Zamirbek Askarov, reported.

According to him, territory of the Philharmonic Hall has been disinfected yesterday in Bishkek.

«The Ministry of Emergencies has no problems with equipment, protective suits, fuels and lubricants, food. The state allocates sufficient amount of funds,» the official said.

Up to date, there are 270 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. At least 32 doctors contracted the virus. Four people have died.