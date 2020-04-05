Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek

Quarantine zone was expanded in Bishkek. Commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev told at a briefing.

«The quarantine zone was expanded in the southern direction — along Tokombaev Street (South Highway), in the northern — to Big Chui Canal, in the eastern — to Cholpon-Atinskaya Street, in the western — to Sadyrbaev (Bach) Street,» he said.

Almazbek Orozaliev added that the new part is closed for movement of citizens and vehicles.

«However, previously closed areas will be also blocked, since disinfection will continue there,» he said.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Two people died, 9 recovered.