Over the past day, two more people died from COVID-19 in Osh region. The Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, the highest number of people got infected with coronavirus in Osh region — 47 new cases were registered there. «At least 13 people contracted the virus in Jalal-Abad region, 5 — in Bishkek, 1 — Chui region, 1- in Naryn, 1- Issyk-Kul and 1 — Batken regions,» Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said.

As of today, there are 216 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, 9 of them are medical workers. Four people have died.