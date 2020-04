At least 69 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of April 6. The Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov told at a briefing.

According to him, all the newly infected are people who were in the observation units.

As of today, there are 216 confirmed facts of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 9 of them are medical workers. Two people died, nine recovered.