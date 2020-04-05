Four drivers from Kyrgyzstan hospitalized with coronavirus in Kazakhstan

Four drivers from Kyrgyzstan were hospitalized with coronavirus in southern Kazakhstan. Vlast.kz reports with reference to the Department of Health of Zhambyl region.

«In connection with strengthened measures at border checkpoints, all citizens entering the Republic of Kazakhstan are placed in quarantine units, including truck drivers. As a result, 10 people were detected. At least 4 of them are citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and six citizens of Kazakhstan, who carried goods from the neighboring state,» the department noted.

All patients were placed in an infectious diseases hospital. Work is underway to identify and isolate contact persons, disinfect places of their residence and stay of patients.

A quarantine regime will be introduced in Kordai district tomorrow.

Recall, four coronavirus cases were detected earlier in citizens who came from Kyrgyzstan. Three of them are in Zhambyl region, one — in Almaty.

Kazakhstan reported about 551 cases of coronavirus, 36 people recovered, 5 died.

As of today, there are 147 confirmed coronavirus cases, 9 of them are medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Two people died, 9 recovered.