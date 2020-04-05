11:30
Russian Drama Theater starts online performances

The Russian Drama Theater named after Chingiz Aitmatov begins online performances. Press service of the theater reported.

The theater can be visited virtually by visiting the website. The first performance will be the one, which has become the hallmark of Kyrgyzstan at the most prestigious international festivals. Even this year, it will represent our country at the International Festival of CIS and Baltic Countries «Meetings in Russia» in a virtual format.

«So, Demon drama can be watched on the theater’s website on April 4 and April 5. This is a joint project of the Russian Drama Theater, the International Confederation of Theater Unions and the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS countries. The author is Mikhail Lermontov, director is Vladimir Pankov, artists of seven Bishkek theaters will perform at the stage. Information about the following performances can be clarified on the theater’s media resources,» the statement says.
