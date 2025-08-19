14:06
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater

Actress Albina Imasheva has been appointed artistic director of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Toktobolot Abdumomunov. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The new artistic director was introduced to the theater staff by the Minister of Culture Mirbek Mambetaliev.

Albina Imasheva was born on June 6, 1983 in the village of Bokonbaevo, Ton district, Issyk-Kul region. In 2000, she graduated from the Karl Marx secondary school in her native village. In 2005, she graduated from the Institute of Arts named after Bubusara Beishenalieva in Bishkek. Since 2002, she has been working at the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater named after Abdumomunov.

In 2008, at the International Issyk-Kul Film Festival of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, she received «The Best Actress» prize for the film «Tengri». In 2009, she was awarded the «Excellent Worker of Kyrgyz Cinema» badge. In 2011, she became a laureate of the Kuyukova Prize. In 2017, she received the Certificate of Honor from the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic. In 2018, she became the owner of the Certificate of Honor of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In 2024, Albina Imasheva was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic.
