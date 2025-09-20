11:03
USD 87.45
EUR 102.85
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek Opera and Ballet Theater to open its season on September 27

The Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev will open its 84th season on September 27. The theater representatives announced.

Audience will see the performance «Ai-Churek.»

The opera was first performed on April 12, 1939. The libretto, based on the story of the Moon Beauty from the epic poem «Manas,» was written by poets Dzhusup Turusbekov, Dzhoomart Bokonbaev, and Kubanychbek Malikov.

The opera depicts the moment when the hordes of Chynkozho and Toltoy attack Akhun Khan with the goal of taking the beautiful Ai-Churek, betrothed to Semetey. She finds Semetey, and he expels the invaders from Akhun Khan’s land, freeing his people from slavery.

The production director is Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Iskender Sartbaev, conductor and director is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurmatbek Polotov, set designer is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Maratbek Sharafidinov, choreographer and director is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic and USSR State Prize laureate Uran Sarbagishev, and choirmaster is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Karagul Tilenchiev.

The leading roles will be played by Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aizirek Momunova and People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Ybykeev.
link: https://24.kg/english/344251/
views: 160
Print
Related
Ruslan Stavridi appointed Director of Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater
Actor of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater takes part in International School-Laboratory
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
New Director of Uchur State Youth Theater appointed
Artists of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater to participate in festival in Iran
Branch of Kyrgyz National Theater Manas to be opened in Jordan
Theater building belonging to historical monuments returned to state
Aitmatov Russian Drama Theater to participate in Theater Autumn Festival
Unions of Theatre Workers of Russia, Kyrgyzstan sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Popular
Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan Large-scale medicines smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan
Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated Construction of China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway to be accelerated
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18 Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 18
Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman Pensions to be increased in Kyrgyzstan from October 1, 2025 — Cabinet Chairman
20 September, Saturday
10:28
ADB ready to support tourism and energy projects in Kyrgyzstan ADB ready to support tourism and energy projects in Kyr...
10:18
3rd Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States to be held in Bishkek
10:09
Altyn-Dara canal under reconstruction in Osh region
10:04
Bishkek Opera and Ballet Theater to open its season on September 27
09:43
Uchkun JSC begins producing vehicle license plates
19 September, Friday
22:10
Film by Nurzhamal Karamoldoeva selected for Chicago International Film Festival
17:37
Fruit and berry crop losses in Kyrgyzstan reach up to 40 percent
17:10
Tax evasion of 400 million soms: Tax Service searching for company's founder