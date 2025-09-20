Bishkek Opera and Ballet Theater to open its season on September 27

The Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev will open its 84th season on September 27. The theater representatives announced.

Audience will see the performance «Ai-Churek.»

The opera was first performed on April 12, 1939. The libretto, based on the story of the Moon Beauty from the epic poem «Manas,» was written by poets Dzhusup Turusbekov, Dzhoomart Bokonbaev, and Kubanychbek Malikov.

The opera depicts the moment when the hordes of Chynkozho and Toltoy attack Akhun Khan with the goal of taking the beautiful Ai-Churek, betrothed to Semetey. She finds Semetey, and he expels the invaders from Akhun Khan’s land, freeing his people from slavery.

The leading roles will be played by Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aizirek Momunova and People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktybek Ybykeev.

The production director is Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Iskender Sartbaev, conductor and director is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurmatbek Polotov, set designer is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Maratbek Sharafidinov, choreographer and director is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic and USSR State Prize laureate Uran Sarbagishev, and choirmaster is People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Karagul Tilenchiev.