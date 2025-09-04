10:21
USD 87.44
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.08
English

Actor of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater takes part in International School-Laboratory

The fourth International School-Laboratory «We All Live Under The Same Moon» has opened at the Ryazan Puppet Theater. The Musa Zhangaziev Kyrgyz State Puppet Theater reported.

Puppeteers from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Congo, and Mexico are participating in the laboratory. Together, they will work on the play «Red Moon. Black Comedy» (16+), which will premiere on September 12.

«This laboratory is a space where puppet theater artists exchange experience, boldly experiment, make new friends, and create something beautiful together, opening new opportunities for the art of puppetry,» the Kyrgyz theater noted.

The International School-Laboratory for young puppeteers «We All Live Under the Same Moon» is organized by the Ryazan Puppet Theater together with the Russian Center of the International Puppetry Union UNIMA (Union Internationale de la Marionnette), with the support of the Ryazan branch of the Union of Theater Workers of the Russian Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/342154/
views: 117
Print
Related
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater
Kyrgyzstani stages play based on Chingiz Aitmatov's novel in Belgium
New Director of Uchur State Youth Theater appointed
Artists of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater to participate in festival in Iran
Branch of Kyrgyz National Theater Manas to be opened in Jordan
Theater building belonging to historical monuments returned to state
Aitmatov Russian Drama Theater to participate in Theater Autumn Festival
Unions of Theatre Workers of Russia, Kyrgyzstan sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Chingiz Aitmatov Russian Drama Theatre to show 5 performances in Moscow
Theaters in Kyrgyzstan earn more than 46 million soms for 6 months
Popular
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
4 September, Thursday
10:05
Revenues of Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies reach 4.6 billion soms Revenues of Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies reach 4.6...
09:52
State Development Bank to finance small HPP construction on Tuyuk River
09:37
Asian Cup Qualifiers (U23): Kyrgyzstan defeats Palestine
09:30
Actor of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater takes part in International School-Laboratory
09:03
Talant Ogobaev's personal exhibition In Search to open in Bishkek
3 September, Wednesday
19:22
Sadyr Japarov meets with CPC Standing Committee member Cai Qi in China
19:09
Large-scale reconstruction of museum starts on Sulaiman-Too in Osh
19:02
New mausoleum to be built in Osh honoring Alimbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka
18:56
Two hydrounits of Uch-Kurgan HPP to be reconstructed simultaneously
18:02
Transnational fraudsters detained in Bishkek: Losses amount to millions of soms