Actor of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater takes part in International School-Laboratory

The fourth International School-Laboratory «We All Live Under The Same Moon» has opened at the Ryazan Puppet Theater. The Musa Zhangaziev Kyrgyz State Puppet Theater reported.

Puppeteers from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Congo, and Mexico are participating in the laboratory. Together, they will work on the play «Red Moon. Black Comedy» (16+), which will premiere on September 12.

«This laboratory is a space where puppet theater artists exchange experience, boldly experiment, make new friends, and create something beautiful together, opening new opportunities for the art of puppetry,» the Kyrgyz theater noted.

The International School-Laboratory for young puppeteers «We All Live Under the Same Moon» is organized by the Ryazan Puppet Theater together with the Russian Center of the International Puppetry Union UNIMA (Union Internationale de la Marionnette), with the support of the Ryazan branch of the Union of Theater Workers of the Russian Federation.