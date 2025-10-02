Issyk-Kul Musical and Drama Theater to stage two performances in Moscow

The Issyk-Kul Regional Musical and Drama Theater named after Kasymaly Zhantoshev will present two performances on the stage of the Maly Theatre in Moscow this October as part of «Bolshie Gastroli» (Grand Tour) program. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

Audiences will be able to see the plays «Ak Keme» and «Kun Karmagan Bala, both directed by Ulanmyrza Karypbaev.

«This creative visit is a historic continuation. In 1978, it was on this very stage that the Osh Theater achieved great success with its production of «Ak Keme» (White Steamer),» the statement says.