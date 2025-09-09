12:46
Ruslan Stavridi appointed Director of Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater

Ruslan Stavridi has been appointed Director of the Musa Zhangaziev Puppet Theater. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The order of the minister notes that Ruslan Stavridi is now the new director of the Musa Zhangaziev Kyrgyz State Puppet Theater.

He was born on December 8, 1963 in the city of Frunze. After graduating from high school, he studied at the theater studio of the Kyrgyz National Academic Drama Theater in 1981-1982, and served in the Soviet Army in 1982-1984.

Ruslan Stavridi began his career in 1984 as an actor at the Republican Puppet Theater in Frunze.

1993-1997 — director of the small enterprise Nina;

1997-2004 — deputy director of Avers LLC;

2004–2008 — regional manager at Kastella LLC, Dirol — Kabiri;

2009–2023 — technical worker at the Kyrgyz State Puppet Theater;

Since 2023 — deputy director at the Kyrgyz State Puppet Theater.
