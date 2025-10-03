Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan sign agreement on creative cooperation between theaters

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on creative cooperation between their theaters. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

According to the press service, the signing ceremony was attended by Ilham Elkhan Ogly Askerov, Director of the Azerbaijan Theater; Javid Zeynalov, Head of the Literary and Dramatic Department; and Asylbek Ozubekov, Director of the Kyrgyz National Drama Theater.

The parties also discussed the historical development of the two countries’ national theaters, their creative experience, and the possibilities of stage partnerships. They also exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects and the deepening of cultural cooperation in the future.

This agreement is an important step that will significantly contribute to strengthening the friendship between the Kyrgyz and Azerbaijani peoples, building cultural bridges, and developing theatrical art, the ministry noted.