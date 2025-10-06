Taalaibek Turgunov appointed Director of Issyk-Kul Musical and Drama Theater

Taalaibek Turgunov has been appointed Director of the Kasymaly Zhantoshev Issyk-Kul Regional Musical and Drama Theater. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Taalaibek Turgunov graduated from the Byubyusara Beishenalieva Kyrgyz National University of Culture and Arts.

In 2006, he received his first category as an actor and worked at the Baken Kydykeeva Youth Theater.

2011 — second category actor at the Uchur State Youth Theater;

2011-2015 — puppeteer at the Musa Zhangaziev State Puppet Theater;

2015-2016 — Administrator and Stage Director at the Toktobolot Abdumomunov Kyrgyz National Drama Theater;

2016-2020 — Administrator at the Toktobolot Abdumomunov Kyrgyz National Drama Theater;

2020-2024 — Director of the Baken Kydykeeva Youth Theater;

Since 2024 — Director of the Barpy Alykulov Jalal-Abad Regional Kyrgyz Drama Theater.