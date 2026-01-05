11:14
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater

A Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms has been installed at the Abdylas Maldybaev National Opera and Ballet Theater in Bishkek, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The musical instrument has been placed in the Malachite Hall.

The ministry specifically purchased the Steinway & Sons D-274 concert grand piano for the Opera Theater.

According to Minister of Culture Mirbek Mambetaliev, musicians had been requesting an upgrade of the grand piano since the early 1990s, but the issue remained unresolved until recently. In December, the ministry purchased the instrument and handed it over to the theater.

«There are about 20 concert grand piano manufacturers worldwide. However, 94 percent of renowned pianists choose Steinway pianos when performing with symphony orchestras,» the statement says.
