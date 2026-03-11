11:35
Ulanbek Omuraliev appointed artistic director of Uchur Youth Theater

Ulanbek Omuraliev has been appointed artistic director of Uchur Youth Theater. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The order was signed by the head of the ministry and includes a three-month probationary period.

Ulanbek Omuraliev is a renowned theater and film actor, director, and teacher. He was born on March 28, 1980, in Bishkek. He graduated from the Shchepkin Higher Theatre School in Moscow and also studied directing at the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS).

He has worked in the theater and film industries for over 25 years. He worked as an actor at the Arsen Umuraliev Bishkek City Drama Theater, Uchur Youth Theater, Baken Kadykeeva Kyrgyz State Theater for Young Spectators, and the Chingiz Aitmatov Russian Drama Theater.

He is a two-time winner of the Ergu National Theater Award.

It was previously reported that Myktybek Ilebaev had been appointed director of Uchur State Youth Theater.
