At least 15 doctors are under observation in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Commandant’s Office of the region reported.

Teams of doctors are placed in observation units for 14 days after completion of their duty, and they are taken a repeated test for coronavirus after it.

Recall, nine cases of coronavirus among medical personnel in the Kyrgyz Republic were reported today.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases in the republic, one person died, six recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.