One health care worker is infected with coronavirus in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center on combating COVID-19 reports.

In addition, seven doctors contracted the virus in Jalal-Abad region and one — in Osh.

Recall, nine cases of coronavirus among medical personnel in the Kyrgyz Republic were reported today.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, six recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.