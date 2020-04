At least 15 traffic accidents have occurred in Bishkek since March 25. Commandant of the capital Almazbek Orozaliev told.

According to him, 25 people were injured, there are no minors among them. No deaths were registered.

Recall, nine cases of coronavirus among medical personnel in the Kyrgyz Republic were reported today.

As of today, there are 144 confirmed coronavirus cases in the republic, one person died, six recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.