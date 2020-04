A 34-year-old woman recovered from coronavirus in Batken. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The woman, who was hospitalized with COVID-19, was discharged from Batken Regional Hospital on April 3. «The patient’s condition is assessed as satisfactory, repeated PCR test showed a negative result,» the center said.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, 6 people recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted with the infected.