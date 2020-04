A 35-year old woman fell out of the 4th floor window in Bishkek. Press service of the Commandants’ Office of Bishkek reported.

The incident occurred yesterday at about 18.00.

«The woman is 35 years old. She fell out of the fourth floor window. Upon arrival, the police found out that she was in the apartment with a man. The victim was drunk,» the Commandant’s Office said.

The woman was hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics.