Soldier in serious condition: President takes situation under personal control

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has taken the situation concerning a serviceman who was injured in an incident and is currently in serious condition under his personal control.

Earlier, the soldier’s mother, whose son is in a coma, appealed to the head of state, asking him to pay attention to her son’s fate.

According to presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov, the Minister of Health has been instructed to take all necessary measures to provide urgent medical assistance. The possibility of transferring the serviceman to Bishkek or, if necessary, abroad is also being considered. Alagozov added that he has contacted the mother of the injured soldier, Baktygul Azhimatova.

According to the State Border Service, the serviceman, Daniyar Nurbekov, 22, was serving in Leilek district and sustained injuries after falling from a UAZ pickup service vehicle while it was in motion.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.30 a.m. on Ak-Suu—Razzakov road. Preliminary information indicates that the fall was caused by severe vehicle’s shaking on the mountain road. After the fall, the soldier lost consciousness.

He was promptly provided with first aid and admitted to the intensive care unit of Leilek District Hospital. On the same day, a medical team from Osh arrived and performed surgery.

Currently, the serviceman’s condition is assessed as serious but stable. He is receiving all necessary treatment, and medical staff are monitoring him around the clock. An experienced neurosurgeon has also been dispatched to the hospital, and consultations are being conducted in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

The possibility of transporting him to Bishkek is under consideration; however, according to medical indications, transfer will only be possible once his condition stabilizes.