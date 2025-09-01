Border Service reports death of two Kyrgyzstanis on border with Uzbekistan

The Uzbek border patrol used weapons against two citizens of Kyrgyzstan, as a result of which they died. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) informed 24.kg news agency.

On August 25, the police were informed about the disappearance of two residents of Aigyr-Zhal village in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region.

On August 28, during a working meeting, border representatives of the Uzbek side reported that on August 15, on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in the area where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan meet, the Uzbek border patrol found two unknown citizens. According to the Uzbek side, when attempting to detain them, the border guards used weapons due to disobedience to demands. As a result, both citizens received gunshot wounds incompatible with life.

On August 31, relatives of the missing Kyrgyzstanis left for Uzbekistan and confirmed the identities of the deceased.

Today, through Baimak checkpoint, the bodies of two Kyrgyzstanis were transferred to the Kyrgyz side and delivered to Kerben morgue for examination.

In addition, the heads of the border agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on a joint investigation on the ground starting September 2. The Uzbek side expressed its readiness to transfer to the Kyrgyz Republic the discovered property of the deceased citizens — three horses and a tent.

The Border Service of the SCNS expresses deep concern about the happened. A comprehensive investigation is being conducted into the circumstances of the death of the Kyrgyzstanis, the results of which will be announced.