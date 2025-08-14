11:35
Truck pulled out of Naryn River, driver is missing

Rescuers have pulled out a fallen Kamaz truck from Naryn River. The operation, which involved a crane and other special equipment, was carried out by eight rescue teams, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The search for the driver is ongoing, he is still missing.

A video filmed on a mobile phone by the truck driver shortly before the incident has been shared online. Before driving onto the bridge, he recorded footage of his trip.

As it was reported earlier, a bridge collapsed at the 39th kilometer of Naryn—Ooruk-Tam road on August 13, causing the truck to plunge into the river.

As of the morning of August 14, the Kamaz has been lifted onto the riverbank, and search operations for the driver continue.
