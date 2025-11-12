Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized in Manas city with part of his tongue and lower lip torn off. According to preliminary reports, he sustained the injury while kissing an 18-year-old girl.

The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported the incident took place on November 8. The victim came to the hospital on his own. Doctors managed to reattach the damaged tissue, and his condition is reported as stable.

Head of the maxillofacial surgery department Almaz Abdildaev said that about 30 percent of the man’s tongue and 40 percent of his lower lip were torn off.

It was found out that the young man and the girl had been attending a wedding and had consumed alcohol. During a kiss, the girl bit his tongue and lip.

Both individuals have been found mentally healthy. A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and an investigation is underway.