18:27
USD 87.45
EUR 101.24
RUB 1.08
English

Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city

A 26-year-old man was hospitalized in Manas city with part of his tongue and lower lip torn off. According to preliminary reports, he sustained the injury while kissing an 18-year-old girl.

The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported the incident took place on November 8. The victim came to the hospital on his own. Doctors managed to reattach the damaged tissue, and his condition is reported as stable.

Head of the maxillofacial surgery department Almaz Abdildaev said that about 30 percent of the man’s tongue and 40 percent of his lower lip were torn off.

It was found out that the young man and the girl had been attending a wedding and had consumed alcohol. During a kiss, the girl bit his tongue and lip.

Both individuals have been found mentally healthy. A forensic medical examination has been ordered, and an investigation is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/350677/
views: 122
Print
Related
Locomotive drives onto roadway in Balykchy: No casualties reported
Man detained in Bishkek after shooting at neighbor with hunting rifle
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies
Fire in Vostok-5 in Bishkek: Six injured hospitalized
Girl dies after falling from amusement ride at Navoi Park in Osh
Knife attack at Vefa shopping mall: Woman and her husband barely survive
Red Book bear wanders into village in Aksy district
Border Service reports death of two Kyrgyzstanis on border with Uzbekistan
Girl falls from 4th floor of TsUM-2: Shopping center comments on incident
Popular
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains citizens of India for drug trafficking
USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic
Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced Crypto exchange for launch of Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin KGST announced
National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China National Hospital doctors undergo training in endoscopic surgery in China
12 November, Wednesday
18:13
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
17:59
Nearly 116 kilometers of fencing installed on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
17:45
Members of extremist Hizb ut-Tahrir organization detained in Batken region
17:38
Kamchybek Tashiev and his son build houses for two families in Uzgen district
17:29
Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city