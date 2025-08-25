Girl falls from 4th floor of TsUM-2: Shopping center comments on incident

The administration of TsUM-2 (Central Department Store) shopping center has commented on the incident that occurred on August 24, when a girl fell from the fourth floor.

According to the statement, «based on CCTV footage and preliminary findings of the investigation, the girl jumped on her own; no external factors influenced the incident.»

«The shopping center is actively cooperating with the investigation and providing full support to the competent authorities,» the administration noted.

The accident occurred on August 24. At approximately 12.30 p.m., police received a report that a girl had fallen from an escalator.

An investigative team arrived at the scene and identified the deceased as M.S., 21.

The girl committed suicide.

A pre-investigation check is being conducted, within the framework of which all necessary examinations have been ordered.