Fire in Vostok-5 in Bishkek: Six injured hospitalized

Six people have been hospitalized following an overnight incident in Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek. Iskender Shayakhmetov, head of the Emergency Medicine Center, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, doctors provided medical assistance to 10 people in total.

«One person was hospitalized with a stab wound at the National Surgical Center, while the others were treated in the burn and toxicology departments of the Clinical Emergency Hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. One person suffered a minor burn to his palm and right hand, while the majority of the victims were smoke inhaled. Their condition is satisfactory,» Iskender Shayakhmetov said.

There were no children among the injured.

The police reported that two men were stabbed and a fire broke out in an apartment in a multi-story residential building in Vostok-5 microdistrict of Bishkek last night.
