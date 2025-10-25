11:08
USD 87.45
EUR 101.52
RUB 1.08
English

Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek received a report of a person falling from the balcony of an apartment in a multi-story residential building on Frunze Street. The press service of Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reported.

According to the press service, the incident was registered.

«Investigators found out that foreign nationals V.Yu. and T.A. (37), as well as V.T. (38), were inside the apartment at the time of the incident. A conflict reportedly broke out between them, after which the woman fell from the balcony. A criminal case has been opened. The two men have been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing and remains under the supervision of the management of the Department of Internal Affairs,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/348518/
views: 126
Print
Related
Fire in Vostok-5 in Bishkek: Six injured hospitalized
Border Service reports death of two Kyrgyzstanis on border with Uzbekistan
Girl falls from 4th floor of TsUM-2: Shopping center comments on incident
Truck pulled out of Naryn River, driver is missing
Two-year-old boy dies after falling from 14th floor in Bishkek
Car burns down on road to Baytik village
Man who set himself on fire in Bishkek in critical condition
14-year-old schoolboy hits classmate in Bishkek, she died
One child in intensive care unit as a result of pepper spray school incident
53-year-old man dies after falling from building under construction in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list
EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan EBRD could lend up to $1.5 billion for construction of hydro plant in Kyrgyzstan
25 October, Saturday
10:21
Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival Bishkek to host Kimchi Festival
10:16
Gulnura Tashtanbekova wins bronze at U23 World Wrestling Championships
10:09
Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified
10:05
80th anniversary of UN: 80 komuz players perform on stage in Kyrgyzstan
09:55
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
24 October, Friday
20:30
Sadyr Japarov and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao visit Ala-Archa Park