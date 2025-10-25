Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek received a report of a person falling from the balcony of an apartment in a multi-story residential building on Frunze Street. The press service of Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reported.

According to the press service, the incident was registered.

«Investigators found out that foreign nationals V.Yu. and T.A. (37), as well as V.T. (38), were inside the apartment at the time of the incident. A conflict reportedly broke out between them, after which the woman fell from the balcony. A criminal case has been opened. The two men have been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing and remains under the supervision of the management of the Department of Internal Affairs,» the statement reads.