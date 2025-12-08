10:58
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.14
English

Drunk man threatens pedestrians with knife in Bishkek

On December 7, Patrol Police Department officers stopped the dangerous actions of an intoxicated driver.

He was reportedly behaving aggressively and running down the street with a knife, posing a threat to others. The Patrol Police Department crew quickly arrived at the scene, subdued the driver, and transported him to the police station.

Upon arrest, the man admitted his guilt and explained that he had indeed been driving while being drunk. A report has been filed against him, and the materials have been sent for further investigation.

The Patrol Police Department reminds everyone: drunk driving is a surefire way to cause tragedy. Immediate and decisive action will be taken against anyone who endangers the lives and safety of others.
link: https://24.kg/english/353755/
views: 65
Print
Related
Girl bites off part of man’s tongue and lip during kiss in Manas city
Man detained in Bishkek after shooting at neighbor with hunting rifle
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
Fire in Vostok-5 in Bishkek: Six injured hospitalized
Border Service reports death of two Kyrgyzstanis on border with Uzbekistan
Girl falls from 4th floor of TsUM-2: Shopping center comments on incident
Truck pulled out of Naryn River, driver is missing
Two-year-old boy dies after falling from 14th floor in Bishkek
Car burns down on road to Baytik village
Man who set himself on fire in Bishkek in critical condition
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Bishkek and London agree to cooperate on critical minerals Bishkek and London agree to cooperate on critical minerals
8 December, Monday
10:45
Drunk man threatens pedestrians with knife in Bishkek Drunk man threatens pedestrians with knife in Bishkek
10:38
Monument to khan Sadyr unveiled in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Consumer prices and tariffs rise across all regions of Kyrgyzstan
10:26
Kyrgyzstan investigates 70 workplace accidents since beginning of 2025
10:14
Additional school building for 225 students to be built in Kerben
6 December, Saturday
15:54
President Sadyr Japarov meets with heads of United World Wrestling
15:43
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year