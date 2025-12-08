Drunk man threatens pedestrians with knife in Bishkek

On December 7, Patrol Police Department officers stopped the dangerous actions of an intoxicated driver.

He was reportedly behaving aggressively and running down the street with a knife, posing a threat to others. The Patrol Police Department crew quickly arrived at the scene, subdued the driver, and transported him to the police station.

Upon arrest, the man admitted his guilt and explained that he had indeed been driving while being drunk. A report has been filed against him, and the materials have been sent for further investigation.

The Patrol Police Department reminds everyone: drunk driving is a surefire way to cause tragedy. Immediate and decisive action will be taken against anyone who endangers the lives and safety of others.