28 doctors get infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan

At least 28 health care workers contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan. InformBuro media outlet reports.

«The 28 medical workers got infected because they worked in quarantine facilities. We are conducting an epidemiological investigation on each case and the reasons will be found out,» the media outlet quoted the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yelzhan Birtanov, as saying.

According to the latest data, 453 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kazakhstan, 29 patients have recovered, 3 died.
