Deputy Sulaimanov donates 1,000 protective suits to Emergencies Ministry

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Sulaimanov handed over 1,000 protective suits L1 to the Minister of Emergency Situations Zamirbek Askarov. Press service of the ministry reported.

«These protective suits will be delivered to employees of the Ministry of Emergencies, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, doctors and other service employees who are currently working around the clock in sanitary-quarantine zones and at checkpoints,» Minister Zamirbek Askarov said.

Earlier, the Republican Emergency Response Center instructed the Ministry of Emergencies to provide law enforcement officials and medical staff with protective suits. 1,000 such suits have been made and distributed.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.