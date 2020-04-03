Passengers of Novosibirsk – Bishkek flight accommodated in hostel

Passengers of Novosibirsk – Bishkek flight were accommodated in a hostel. Irina Stepkicheva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Consulate General explained to the Kyrgyzstanis that they will be able to stay there at the expense of the state seven days only. Later on, the one who decides to stay there has to pay for the hostel. “But people have no money for this. We did not plan to stay in Novosibirsk. The diplomatic mission did not explain to us when we could return to Bishkek,” Irina Stepkicheva said and added that they were accommodated in different shelters.

Earlier, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov assured at a briefing that all Kyrgyzstanis would be returned to their homeland. However, this has not yet been done.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.