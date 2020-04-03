Students from low-income families to be deferred contract study fees

Students who failed to pay their contract study fees on time due to emergency situation in the country will be provided with assistance. The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Isakov told at a briefing.

According to him, a special commission will be formed at higher education institutions that will help such students.

«In addition to the commission, the higher education institutions have a social package. A student who cannot pay the contract fees on time will either be reduced the fees or helped to defer their payment,» Kanybek Isakov said.

Recall, all educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan have switched to distance learning in connection with the emergency situation and the state of emergency.