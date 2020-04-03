13:50
USD 84.90
EUR 92.70
RUB 1.09
English

Students from low-income families to be deferred contract study fees

Students who failed to pay their contract study fees on time due to emergency situation in the country will be provided with assistance. The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Isakov told at a briefing.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan introduces nationwide distance learning from April 8
According to him, a special commission will be formed at higher education institutions that will help such students.

«In addition to the commission, the higher education institutions have a social package. A student who cannot pay the contract fees on time will either be reduced the fees or helped to defer their payment,» Kanybek Isakov said.

Recall, all educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan have switched to distance learning in connection with the emergency situation and the state of emergency.
link: https://24.kg/english/149029/
views: 96
Print
Related
15 schoolchildren, 2 teachers got poisoned by unknown substance in Osh city
5-6 graders to get new generation textbooks in new school year
Best students to get scholarship allowances from President
Embassy of China allocates extra time for reception of Kyrgyz students
New schools built in Bishkek, but they still overcrowded
English to become everyday subject for 5th graders in Kyrgyz schools
Popular
China announces end of epidemic China announces end of epidemic
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan Infected with coronavirus include 9 children, 2 - under 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
3 April, Friday
13:39
Kyrgyzstan toughens penalties for state of emergency violation Kyrgyzstan toughens penalties for state of emergency vi...
13:09
Students from low-income families to be deferred contract study fees
12:37
Ten new intensive care units to be opened in hospitals at World Bank’s expense
11:04
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
10:51
Newly appointed Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan speaks against observation units