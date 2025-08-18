Kyrgyzstan among top 5 most popular destinations for Russian student internships

Kyrgyzstan has entered the top five most popular countries for internships among students from Russia. The Russian Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to the ministry, China and Belarus have become the most sought-after destinations for Russian students pursuing internships and exchange programs.

«The top five countries for outbound academic mobility (internships and exchange programs) of Russian students as of December 31, 2024 are: China — 9,285 students, Belarus — 3,667, Kazakhstan — 2,090, Uzbekistan — 1,304, and Kyrgyzstan — 1,017 students,» the statement says.

The ministry’s press service also noted that a total of 10,043 Russian students went abroad for exchange programs or internships in the 2024–2025 academic year.